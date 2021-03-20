Mumbai: Setting a tone similar to this time last year, Maharashtra on Saturday reported a grim total of 27,126 daily cases of coronavirus for the first time ever on Saturday, along with 92 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 24,49,147, while the death toll stood at 53,300. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by coronavirus in India. It had reported 25,833 cases on Thursday, the previous record, and again 25,600 cases on Friday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned that “a lockdown is an option in future”. Also Read - Delhi Records Over 800 Coronavirus Cases in a Day For First Time This Year
Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in Maharashtra:
Also Read - Aaditya Thackeray Tests COVID Positive, Urges All to Follow Safety Protocols And Stay Safe Also Read - Mumbai to Conduct Random Testing For Corona at Crowded Places Without Person's Consent: BMC
- A total of 13,588 patients have been discharged today, the state government release said, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,03,553.
- As many as 9,18,408 people are in home quarantine currently and 7,953 people are in institutional quarantine. There are a total of 1,91,006 active cases in Maharashtra.
- Meanwhile, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The Shiv Sena leader announced the development on Twitter.
- Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) mandated Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for citizens “without their consent” at random at crowded places like malls, railway stations,bus depots, markets, khau gali, tourist spots and government offices.
- The BMC will carry out at least 47,000 COVID tests at public places on a daily basis. Those who refuse to cooperate with the officials will be booked under the Epidemic Act, the civic body said.
- The Maharashtra government had on Friday announced that theatres, auditoriums and offices in the state will function only at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31.
- Till last evening, Mumbai had recorded more than 3,000 cases. The COVID-19 tally in the city increased to 3,55,914, while 10 deaths took the fatality count to 11,569, the state government data read.
- At the same time, in Nagpur, which is already under a week-long lockdown, restaurants were allowed to remain open till 7 PM in the district, while online food delivery will be allowed till 11 PM.
- Schools and colleges in Nagpur will remain closed till 31 March in Nagpur. However, the scheduled examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have also been shut in Latur district, among several others.