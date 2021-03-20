Mumbai: Setting a tone similar to this time last year, Maharashtra on Saturday reported a grim total of 27,126 daily cases of coronavirus for the first time ever on Saturday, along with 92 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 24,49,147, while the death toll stood at 53,300. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by coronavirus in India. It had reported 25,833 cases on Thursday, the previous record, and again 25,600 cases on Friday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned that “a lockdown is an option in future”. Also Read - Delhi Records Over 800 Coronavirus Cases in a Day For First Time This Year

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in Maharashtra: