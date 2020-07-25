New Delhi: A day after it crossed the 3.5 lakh coronavirus case-mark, Maharashtra on Saturday registered 9,251 new cases of the disease and 257 deaths, taking the western state’s overall count to 3,66,368. Also Read - Maharashtra CM Not Ready to Lift COVID Lockdown Just to Address Economic Concerns

However a total of 7,227 patients were also discharged today. This means that thus far, more than two lakh people in the state have recovered from the disease, with 2,07,194 patients discharged thus far. Its recovery rate thus stands at 56.55%.

Also, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,45,481 and 13,389 have died thus far. It continues to be the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi respectively.

Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 1090 new cases, 617 discharges and 52 deaths, taking the state capital’s overall tally to 1,07,981. This includes 78,877 recoveries, 23,071 active cases and 6,033 deaths.

These latest numbers come on a day Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remarked that the lockdown will not be lifted completely, saying, “I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn’t be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can’t just think about economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two”.

Last month, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown across the state till July 31.