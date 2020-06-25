New Delhi: One of the worst-affected states in the country by coronavirus, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday went up to 1,47,741 with addition of 4,841 new cases. Over 192 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll in the state to 6,931. Also Read - This England Cricket Star Has Tested Negative For Coronavius, Will Join Teammates For West Indies Series

1) The state on Wednesday recorded 208 Covid-19 deaths – down by 40 from Tuesday’s 248 fatalities, while recording a new high of 3,890 positive cases. Also Read - Former India Cricketer Robin Singh Fined, Car Impounded For Breaching Lockdown Rules

2) The deaths again shot up from the June’s lowest of 62 to 208, including 72 on Wednesday and the rest (136) reconciled figures of the unconfirmed fatalities in the recent past. Also Read - The Hundred Announces Salary Cuts For 2021, Cricketers to be Paid 11.5% For 2020

3) Earlier, on June 16, the state had reported 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll.

4) Of the total 208 fatalities declared on Wednesday, Mumbai alone notched 120 deaths — taking the city’s death toll up to 3,964 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here went up by 1,118 cases to touch 69,528.

5) Apart from this, Mumbai recorded 120 deaths, Thane saw 22 deaths, 17 in Solapur, 14 in Nashik, 13 in Pune, 9 in Jalgaon, 3 in Akola, 2 each in Buldhana, Ratnagiri and Osmanabad, 1 each in Nandurbar, Jalna and Satara.

6) In the meantime, the state government decided to open hair salons from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

7) State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that during the state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to allow the salons to reopen with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) about hygiene and cleanliness.

8) “The hair salons will reopen. However, the use of sanitisers and face-masks will be mandatory for the hairdresser and the customer. Similarly, the cloth or towel used for one customer shall not be used for others,” he said.

The salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package, the minister said in his video message.

In the wake of the lockdown, nearly 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses.

9) The state government has also decided to conduct antigen tests, which would provide results of the COVID-19 tests within an hour, unlike the current waiting period of over 24 hours.

The state government said that one lakh antigen test kits will soon be made available in the state. “Procurement orders have been given. Priority would be given to conduct this test on the frontline COVID-19 workers, such as essential services staff, health workers, police and others,” a minister said.

10) The state government has also decided to undertake rapid antibody tests, whose kits were being applied by a South Korean company. “It will help the state in finding out whether a person has contracted COVID-19 infection,” Tope said.