New Delhi: After several successive days of over 9,000 coronavirus cases per day, the number of new cases in Maharashtra fell sharply on Monday, with the western state recording a relatively low 7,924 cases today. This latest spike took the overall tally of the country’s worst-hit state to 3,83,723. Also Read - Coronavirus: 9,431 New Cases in Maharashtra Today; Recoveries Cross 80,000 Mark in Mumbai

227 deaths and 7924 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,83,723 including 2,21,944 recovered cases and 1,47,592 active cases: Mahrashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/Kh3Z11Ogml — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Also on the day, a total of 8,706 discharges and 227 deaths were recorded, taking the total number of discharges and death toll to 2,21,944 and 13,883 respectively. With the number of recoveries reaching 2,21,944, the state’s recovery rate has further improved to 57.84%.

The total number of active cases in the state, meanwhile, are at 1,47,592.

Maharashtra had started the day with a total of 3,75,799 cases. The number of recoveries here had crossed the two lakh mark on July 25.

Tamil Nadu and Delhi, respectively, continue to be the worst-hit states after Maharashtra. On Monday, two more states-Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka-crossed the one lakh case-mark.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already hinted that the COVID-19 lockdown in the state might not be lifted completely. The lockdown across the state was extended till July 31 last month.