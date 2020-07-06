New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra fell for a second consecutive day on Monday, as the western state reported a total of 5,368 fresh cases of the virus. After today’s spike, the state has thus far reported a total of 2,11,987 positive cases of COVID-19. Also Read - Digital Payment, Face Mask, Aarogya Setu App Must: How Hotels Will Open in Maharashtra | Check Guidelines

Also, 204 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll past the 9,000 mark to 9,026. Additionally, 3,522 patients were discharged today, which means that thus far, a total of 1,15,262 patients have recovered in the state. Its recovery rate, thus, stands at 54.37%.

Therefore, of the state’s 2,11 ,987 positive cases thus far, 1,15,262 are discharges, 87,681 cases are active and 9,026 resulted in deaths.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had witnessed its worst-ever spike of 7,074. On Sunday, meanwhile, the state recorded a spike of 6,555. It continues to be the worst-affected state in the country, by a distance, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, respectively.

Maharashtra’s latest numbers come on a day the state government issued an order, allowing hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33% of their capacity from July 8.

The lockdown in the state has already been extended till July 31.