Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 6,000-plus Coronavirus cases, taking the total tally above the 2.25 lakh-mark. Fresh deaths in the state crossed the 200-mark, officials said here on Thursday. The new Covid cases in the state increased from 6,603 to 6,875 Thursday, but remained lower by 199 from the highest one-day count of 7,074 cases notched on July 4.

The number of fatalities in the state soared in the high ranges – going up from the July-lowest of 125 to 219 – but remained below the previous top toll of 295 notched on July 4.

With Thursday's 219 fatalities, the state death toll climbed from 9,448 to 9,667 today and the total cases zoomed above the 2.25 lakh mark to touch 230,599 till date, both being the highest in the country.

Presently, Maharashtra’s total Covid cases have exceeded South Africa’s 224,665, which ranks 13 as per the Worldometer data.

With Thursday’s figures, there was one death recorded roughly every 7 minutes and a whopping 286 new cases notched every hour in the state.

The recovery rate in the state improved marginally from 55.06 per cent to 55.19 per cent Thursday, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 4.19 per cent.

The health department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 93,652 are aactive cases (ill) today – and this number is lower (favourable) vis-a-vis the number of patients cured, indicating a positive sign.

On the positive side, 4,067 fully cured patients returned home Thursday – taking the number of those discharged above the 1.25 lakhs mark to touch 127,259 now – considerably higher than the 93,652 active cases currently in the state.

Of the total 219 fatalities in the state, Mumbai alone accounted for 68 deaths, pulling up the city toll from 5,064 to 5,132 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients shot up by 1,268 cases to touch 89,124.

Besides Mumbai’s 68 deaths, there 66 fatalities in Thane, 27 in Pune, 17 in Raigad, 8 each in Palghar and Solapur, 7 in Jalgaon, 4 in Nashik, 3 in Satara, 2 each in Ahmednagar, Nandurbar and Nagpur, one each in Latur, Jalna, Amravati, Nanded, and one from another state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called upon Thane civic bodies to set up Corona Vigilance Committees and after the success in Dharavi, urged Mumbai NGOs to adopt slums and intensify the war against Covid.

(With agency inputs)