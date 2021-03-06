Maharashtra Lockdown News: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Aurangabad, it is speculated that the lockdown will be imposed in the district if the situation goes out of control. However, district authorities have decided to hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss if lockdown should be imposed or not. The development comes as Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 459 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its overall infection count to 52,103. Also Read - Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Govt Rushes Central Health Teams to Maharashtra, Punjab | Key Points

Talking to news agency PTI, district collector Sunil Chavan said that a meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided. Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials would be present for it. He also added that after a review of cases and overall coronavirus situation in the district, a decision about lockdown will be taken.

However, he said that the coronavirus lockdown can be imposed, but ample time will be given to people to prepare themselves for the lockdown. As the number of patients is growing and if cases keep growing at this speed, there will be paucity of beds in hospitals.

Aurangabad district had 2,910 active cases till Friday night. A total of 179 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 47,909. The death of five patients on Friday increased the district’s toll to 1,284.

On the other hand, Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said that the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Notably, the Aurangabad district since March 1 has reported 1,737 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives since March 1 till Friday night.

As per updates, the number cases in other districts of the Marathwada region has also gone up and Jalna district reported 202 new cases, Beed 97, Latur 108, Nanded 128, Osmanabad 26, Hingoli 46 and Parbhani 47.

In Parbhani, the restriction on buses coming from the districts located in Vidarbha region, political marches, agitations and curbs on places of religious worship will continue till March 15.