New Delhi: Maharashtra Police-the worst coronavirus affected police force in the country-registered 114 new cases on Friday, taking its overall COVID-19 count to 2,325, a data released earlier today showed. Additionally, on the day, the force also registered one casualty due to the Chinese-originated virus, which took its death toll due to the virus to 26.

The number of active cases in the force, on the other hand, stand at 1,330.

Last month, the Mumbai Police had directed all its officers above the age of 55 to stay at home. Similarly, those above the age of 52 and with medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension, too, were instructed to stay indoors.

Earlier this month, in order to relieve the overworked force, the Centre had sent ten companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for deployment in the state on the request of its government.

Notably, with Maharashtra having the highest number of coronavirus cases, its police force too has the maximum number of cases among the law enforcement agencies. The western state, with over 62,000 cases, including 2,098 deaths, is, by far, the worst-affected state in the country.

On Friday, it had registered 2,682 cases and 116 deaths-its worst single-day death toll. Its capital Mumbai, which is also the country’s financial capital, is the worst-hit city in the country with 36,932 cases, including 1,173 deaths.

The city, on Friday, registered 1,447 new cases and 38 deaths.