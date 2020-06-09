New Delhi: After 2,259 new cases were detected, the coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed 90000-mark. Also Read - Maharashtra News: BMC Chief Engineer of Water Supply Dept Dies of Coronavirus in Mumbai

As per updates from the state health department, over 2259 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the total number of cases in the state is now at 90787, including 42638 recovered, 44849 active cases, and 3289 deaths.

On Monday, the state's COVID-19 tally went up to 88,528 with 2,553 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 109, including 64 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,169.

With 1,311 more people testing positive for the infection, the number of cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000- mark and reached to 50,085 while the death toll rose to 1,702.

The health department further stated that a total of 1,661 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 40,975.

However, the recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.72 per cent on Sunday to 46.28 per cent on Monday while the fatality rate stood at 3.57 per cent.

Of the 109 deaths reported on Monday, 70 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 64 in Mumbai.

In Malegaon city in Nashik district, the number of cases stood at 838 with 68 deaths. Pune city has reported 8,537 cases and 381 fatalities so far. The case tally for Solapur city is 1,321 with 550 deaths.