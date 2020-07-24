New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday crossed the 3.5 lakh coronavirus case-mark after yet another massive spike on the day saw the western state register 9,615 new cases, which took its overall tally to 3,57,117. Also, on the day, 278 deaths took place and 5,714 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: CM Thackeray in Favour of Relaxing Restrictions From August 1, Says Report

Also, the total number of recoveries in the state reached near the two lakh mark. Maharashtra has thus far registered 1,99, 967 recoveries, 1,43,714 active cases and 13,132 deaths. Its current recovery rate stands at 55.99% and it continues to be the worst-hit state in the country. Before Friday, it had 3,47,502 cases.

The total number of positive cases in Mumbai, meanwhile, rose to 1,06,891 after 1,062 new cases were registered today. The state capital also recorded 1,158 recoveries and 54 deaths today. Thus, the city, which is also the country’s financial capital, currently has 78,260 discharges, 22,647 active cases and 5,981 deaths.

Mumbai continues to be the second worst-hit city after national capital Delhi, which reported a spike of 1,025 on Friday, which took its tally to 1,28,389. Delhi, also being a union territory, also has the third-highest number of cases among states/UTs, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.