Coronavirus Latest News And Updates: In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a night curfew has been imposed from 9 PM to 6 AM in the Sambhajinagar area of Aurangabad, state minister Eknath Shinde announced. The night restrictions will be valid from March 11 to April 4, along with a complete lockdown on weekends, under which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends. Also Read - Coronavirus: India In The Endgame of COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Harsh Vardhan

“Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising COVID-19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Will Lockdown be Imposed in Aurangabad? Major Announcement Today

The world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period, officials said. Also Read - Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Govt Rushes Central Health Teams to Maharashtra, Punjab | Key Points

Restaurants and hotels can operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity till 9 PM every day and people can order food from them till 11 pm, he added.

The decision to implement a partial lockdown was taken during a meeting of the task force comprising Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta, Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil and other officials.

Aurangabad alone had reported 459 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took its overall infection count to 52,103 that day. Till Friday night, there were 2,910 active cases in the district, officials said.

As of this morning, Maharashtra reported a rise of more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)