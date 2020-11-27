Maharashtra Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Friday extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till December 31. Issuing an order, the state government, however, said that the restrictions will continue in containment zones. Also Read - Can Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 Increase Its Transmissibility? Read on to Know

"The directions and guidelines issued on September 30 and October 14 to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till December 31 for containment of COVID-19," the order stated.

The development comes at a time when the state on Friday recorded 6,185 new COVID-19 cases, 4,089 recoveries, and 85 deaths. The total tally in the state at present is 18,08,550.

In the wake of the unlock guidelines issued by the Centre, the state had in the last couple of months, eased several lockdown restrictions.

The state government said that the revised guidelines have been issued from time to time by allowing resumption of various activities as part of the “Mission Begin Again”.

Earlier this week, the government allowed reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from Class 9 to 12 have also reopened in some parts of the state this week. Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.

On Thursday, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case count crossed 18 lakh to reach 18,02,365 as 6,406 new infections came to light. The state also reported 65 deaths, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 46,813.

Mumbai city reported 1,147 new coronavirus cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,79,744 while its death toll rose to 10,740 with 15 new fatalities.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,42,222 and death toll at 4,478. Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,959 cases and 3,905 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 67,263 and death count at 1,684.