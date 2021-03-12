Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amid lockdown in a number of places, Maharashtra on Friday recorded this year’s highest one-day spike on the third day in a row with 15,817 new infections. With this, the caseload in the state went up to 22,82,191, while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new fatalities. The state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains News: Central Railway's BIG Decision Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases. Read Details

However, a fresh surge in cases began last month and the state recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. As many as 11,344 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total of recoveries to 21,17,744.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the state has imposed lockdown and night curfew in a number of places across the state and schools and colleges were closed to prevent the spread of the infection.

There are 1,10,485 active cases in the state. Pune city recorded the highest 1,845 new cases, followed by 1,729 in Nagpur and 1,647 in Mumbai. Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported total of 3,580 cases, highest among the divisions.

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,40,290 and four deaths took the fatality count to 11,523. The wider Mumbai division reported 3,137 new cases and 11 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,52,986 and death toll to 19,932.

Nashik division’s case tally till now stood at 3,12,328 and the death toll at 5,357. Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,859 cases and 4,084 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 88,467 and death count at 2,085.

Latur division has reported 90,774 cases until now and 2,557 fatalities. Akola division has reported 1,14,655 cases while 1,893 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Due to a spike in cases across Pune region, the state government announced that educational institutes in Pune to remain closed until March 31, 2021. Several colleges and universities in Mumbai remain closed. On the other hand, schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra were ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Yavatmal district had also ordered a lockdown and shut schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes till 28 February.