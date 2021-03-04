Coronavirus Latest Updates: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,998 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection. In the wake of the rising cases, Palghar District Collector Manik Gursal ordered closure of three weekly markets in the district. Also Read - BMC Makes 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving from Brazil

Last month, Palghar had banned weekly markets and mass marriages across the district in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. "Weekly markets are a regular feature in Palghar and other rural parts of Maharashtra. However, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the collector ordered a ban on the weekly markets in the district from February 25 till further orders," the official order had said.

Moreover, the Palghar collector had also banned mass weddings in the district to avoid large gatherings. According to the order, only 50 people were allowed attend a wedding as per the guidelines.

The number of single-day cases went down as compared to Wednesday, although the per day fatality count increased. The state had reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases and 42 fatalities on Wednesday.

A total of 6,135 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 20,49,484. The number of active cases is 85,144 at present. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.39 per cent.

With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state’s total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300. Currently, 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,109 others in institutional quarantine.

In Mumbai, 1,104 new cases were reported during the day, which took its tally to 3,29,846, while the death toll went up to 11,492 with five fresh fatalities. According to the officials, the new infection cases reported in Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation limits were 904, 492, 224, 276 and 389 respectively.