Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 fresh cases of coronavirus. According to the data released by the state health department, Maharashtra registered 2,387 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 5,89,424 and 10,480 respectively.