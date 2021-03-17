Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 23,179 fresh cases of COVID-19, with this the total number of cases in the state rose to 23,70,507. In the last 24 hours, the state has also registered 84 deaths and 9,138 discharges. India, on the other hand, logged 28,903 new Covid-19 cases and 188 fatalities in the last 24 hours, with five states driving up the daily cases. Also Read - Maharashtra: 30 Students of Ashram School in Palghar District Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 percent of the daily new cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases. Five states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu – collectively account for 71.10 percent of the new cases. Also Read - Who is Hemant Nagrale: Know About The New Mumbai Police Chief Who Replaces Param Bir Singh

To contain the spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government issued a notification stating that private establishments that do not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be shut down till the pandemic continues to be notified as a disaster by the Centre. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Records 536 Cases in 24 Hours; Centre Says Pandemic Now in Tier II, III Cities | Key Points

The state government also said that norms must be followed by private establishments such as theatres, restaurants, malls, wedding halls and private offices. Multiplexes and restaurants have been allowed to function at 50% capacity and allowing more than the stipulated number will also amount to a violation.

As many as 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official from the health department said on Wednesday. The cases came to light after a couple of students displayed symptoms of the viral infection earlier this week, the official from the taluka medical office said.