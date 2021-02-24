Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a fresh surge with 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, 2772 discharges, and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had reported 6,218 cases on Tuesday. Also Read - Help Bengal Get Coronavirus Vaccine For People Before Polls: Mamata to PM Modi

With this, the state has now total cases of 21,21,119. The total recoveries stand at 20,08,623, Active cases in the state are now at 59,358 with death toll rising to 51,937.

In the wake of the rising cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday instructed all district collectors and municipal commissioners to increase testing.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that the COVID-19 situation in the state was reviewed during the meeting.

On average, over 60,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted in the state over the last two weeks. Officials were also asked to carry out contact tracing of coronavirus patients more vigorously, Malik further said.

The state cabinet also discussed other measures for the prevention of the spread of the virus and the ongoing vaccination drive.