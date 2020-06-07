New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the state government has decided to release 11000 more prisoners on emergency parole. He said that the state has set up 31 temporary prisons in 24 districts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1,458 New Cases, Tamil Nadu Second State After Maharashtra to Breach 30,000-Mark

Issuing a statement, the home minister said that over 38000 prisoners are there in 60 jails of the state and so far, 9671 prisoners have been released to ensure social distancing in jails. Also Read - Maharashtra to Fight COVID-19 With Remdesivir? State Govt to Procure 10,000 Vials of Drug

“There were 38000 prisoners in 60 jails of Maharashtra. We’ve released 9671 prisoners to ensure social distancing in jails. Now, we are going to release 11000 more prisoners on emergency parole. We have set up 31 temporary prisons in 24 districts,” state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. Also Read - Maharashtra News: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 100 Crore Assistance For Cyclone-hit Raigad

He said that around 3000 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and around 30 others have died in Maharashtra.

“Now, we’ve decided to give normal duties to personnel with 50-55 age and paid leaves to personnel with over 55 years of age,” he added.

The development comes as the state’s COVID-19 tally went up to 85975 on Sunday after 3007 new cases were reported.

With 91 more deaths, the state toll is now 3060. Maharashtra has now surpassed China’s COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases.