Night Curfew, Lockdown in Cities: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, a number of cities, districts have imposed night curfew and lockdown this week to contain the spread of coronavirus. Starting from Maharashtra's Nagpur and Aurangabad to Punjab's Patiala and Ludhiana, these cities will witness night curfew/lockdown until further orders. The development comes as Maharashtra and Punjab are among the few states in the country which are experiencing spike in coronavirus cases.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some more parts of the state in the days to come to contain the spread of COVID-19. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded more than 14,000 cases and on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057. Here's a look at the cities where night curfew/lockdown has been imposed this week.

Nagpur: In an effort to bring down the spread of coronavirus, district guardian minister Nitin Raut announced on Thursday that a strict lockdown will be enforced in Nagpur from March 15 to 21. The move was taken as the district has been reporting a spike in daily cases since the last month. During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25 per cent capacity. However, shops of essential commodities will remain open and liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period. But people will not be allowed to move out unnecessarily. There are 12,166 active COVID-19 cases at present in Nagpur.

Aurangabad: Streets in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district wore a deserted look on first day of night curfew amid rising cases of coronavirus. A partial lockdown in the district has been imposed between March 11 and April 4, as part of which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends. The world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period. Colleges, schools and training institutes will remain shut during this time. Restaurants and hotels can operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity till 9 PM everyday and people can order food from them till 11 PM.

Ludhiana: To bring under control the spread of coronavirus, the Ludhiana district administration on Thursday imposed night curfew in Ludhiana between 11 PM and 5 AM beginning from March 12. The new restrictions will be in force until further order. During the night curfew, the police and Army personnel on duty, government employees on duty, essential services, medical emergency will be allowed.

Patiala: Night curfew has also been imposed in Patiala from March 12. Issuing an order, the state government said that the night curfew will be in place from 11 PM to 5 AM. However, the state exempted essential services, government officials and medical emergency services from the purview of the curfew.

Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala: Apart from Ludhiana and Patiala, the night curfew has also been imposed in other four districts of Punjab such as Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. The night curfew has been imposed in these districts from last Saturday until further order. The night curfew will remain in place in the districts from 11 PM to 5 AM. However, there will be relaxation for workers or staff working in factories which run on 24-hour shifts and also in cases of medical emergency. These orders will not be applicable on people returning after travelling in buses, trains or flights.