New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra neared 5 lakh-mark, state's academic capital Pune on Sunday broke the record of Mumbai to become the country's new corona capital with the maximum Covid-19 cases.

While Mumbai remained at the top in terms of the death toll in the country, Pune on the other hand recorded 130,606 cases and 3,193 deaths, in comparison to Mumbai's 128,726 cases and 7,133 deaths till date.

Moreover, Pune has the highest number of active cases at 41,020 as compared to 17,825 in Mumbai. On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 11,111 new cases taking the overall tally to 5,95,865.

For the first time in four days, Maharashtra recorded Covid-19 deaths below the 300-mark besides 11,000 plus new cases.

Of the total deaths, Pune has topped the list with 63 deaths, followed by 47 in Mumbai, 36 in Kolhapur and 29 in Thane.

There were also 16 deaths in Nagpur, 13 in Sangli, 10 in Ahmednagar, nine in Dhule, eight each in Nashik and Satara, seven in Jalgaon, six each in Raigad and Solapur, four each in Palghar and Aurangabad, three each in Ratnagiri, Nanded, and Buldhana, two each in Osmanabad, Akola, and Amravati, and one each in Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur.

A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, taking the count of such persons to 4,17,123.

Pune city reported 1,539 cases and 32 deaths on Sunday. The number of cases in the city is now 79,488 and death toll 2,051.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)