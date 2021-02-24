Coronavirus: Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Remain Shut till March 31 in Maharashtra’s Jalna
Maharashtra: Weekly markets to remain closed in Jalna till further notice. Rapid antigen test of all vegetable, fruit, newspaper vendors to be conducted periodically. Schools, colleges, coaching institutes to remain shut till March 31 in Jalna.
Published Date: February 24, 2021 10:54 AM IST