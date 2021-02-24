Maharashtra: Weekly markets to remain closed in Jalna till further notice. Rapid antigen test of all vegetable, fruit, newspaper vendors to be conducted periodically. Schools, colleges, coaching institutes to remain shut till March 31 in Jalna. Also Read - Lockdown Travel Guidelines: Arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala? Check New Airport Rules

