Maharashtra Lockdown News: Taking further preventive measures, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state.

"District collectorsare authorised to impose a night curfew in their jurisdiction subject to approval from the state chief secretary," the state government said in an order issued on Wednesday.

The night curfew was imposed in municipal limits on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in UK.

Maharashtra govt allows district collectors to impose night curfew in their jurisdiction after taking prior permission from the chief secretary. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

As a precautionary step amid growing concerns over the mutated COVID-19 variant, the state government clamped a curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM in the limits of 27 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, from December 22 to January 5.

On Tuesday, Pune police imposed curfew in the city after the Maharashtra government declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas in the state. the curfew will be in force between 11 PM to 6 AM from the night of December 22 to January 5.

However, essential services and goods have been excluded from the night curfew. Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458. With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,876. A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080.

Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816, while its fatality count rose by nine to 11,019. The state has so far conducted 1,22,12,384 tests.