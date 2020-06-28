New Delhi: Maharashtra on Sunday reported yet another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and, in the process, also witnessed a third straight spike of 5,000-plus cases. With a record spike of 5,493 today, the western state has thus far recorded a mammoth 1,64,626 cases-the highest in the country by a distance. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 50 Inmates of Akola District Jail Test Positive, Total 68 Thus Far

The state also reported 156 deaths; of these, while 60 are from the last 48 hours, 96 have been added from a previous period.

Of Maharashtra’s total number of cases, while 70,607 are active, 7,429 resulted in deaths and 86,575 patients were discharged, with 2,330 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Notably, since Thursday, the state has been setting a new record for daily cases. 4,841 cases were reported on Thursday, with 5,024 being reported on Friday. On Saturday, meanwhile, 5,318 new cases were recorded, which were overtaken by today’s numbers.

State capital Mumbai, now the second-worst affected city after national capital Delhi, recorded 1,287 new cases on the day, less than the 1,402 it recorded on Saturday. The country’s financial capital has, therefore, reported a total of 75,539 cases thus far. This includes 43,154 discharges, 28,006 active cases and 4,371 deaths.

These latest figures come on a day Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the ongoing lockdown will continue beyond June 30 as ‘the threat of cronavirus still looms large in the state despite taking all precautionary measures’.