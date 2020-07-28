New Delhi: In a possible indication that Mumbai’s coronavirus situation might be improving, the city on Tuesday witnessed just 717 new cases, the city’s lowest single-day spike in three months. The total number of cases here, thus, reached 1,10,846. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Sharp Fall in New Cases Today; Spike of 7,924 Takes Tally to 3,83,723
A total of 8,776 tests were conducted in Maharashtra’s capital-the highest number of COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in the city thus far.
Making the announcement, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: “The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai and that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776). This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after three months”.
He, however, cautioned against ‘letting the guard down’.
“Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc. It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to ‘test at will'”, he posted in a subsequent tweet.