New Delhi: In a possible indication that Mumbai’s coronavirus situation might be improving, the city on Tuesday witnessed just 717 new cases, the city’s lowest single-day spike in three months. The total number of cases here, thus, reached 1,10,846. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Sharp Fall in New Cases Today; Spike of 7,924 Takes Tally to 3,83,723

The total number of COVID19 cases in #Mumbai is now 1,10,846 with 717 fresh cases reported today. 2,467 patients were discharged today, taking the total number to 84,411. Total active cases are 20,251; death toll 6184: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hOyQ7D3ehn — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

A total of 8,776 tests were conducted in Maharashtra’s capital-the highest number of COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in the city thus far.

Making the announcement, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: “The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai and that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8776). This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after three months”.

Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 28, 2020

He, however, cautioned against ‘letting the guard down’.

“Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc. It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to ‘test at will'”, he posted in a subsequent tweet.