Couple Kills Neighbour After Argument Over Slippers Near Door In Maharashtra; Woman Held

The woman has been arrested, while her husband fled the scene, the police officer said adding that they have been charged with murder.

Representative image

Mira Bhayandar: A couple allegedly killed their neighbour after arguing for several days over placing slippers near the door, a police official said on Sunday. The woman was arrested from Naya Nagar in Mira Road East but her husband is still on the run. The couple used to often fight with their neighbour for placing slippers near each other’s door and one such argument led to the murder on Saturday night, Naya Nagar police station inspector Jilani Sayed said.

“Afsar Khatri (54) died of injuries sustained in the fight. The woman has been arrested, while her husband fled the scene. They have been charged with murder,” he added.

