Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission 'Begin Again'.

The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols, as per the guidelines issued here.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed for students and regular class activity will remain suspended till 31st October.

The state also allowed business-to-business exhibitions outside containment zones from Thursday.

Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions in the state to remain closed for students and regular class activity till 31st October, 2020: Government of Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

In order to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing.

Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

(With PTI inputs)