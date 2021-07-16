Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a national policy to stop people from crowding at one place for social, political and religious purposes. Thackeray made the suggestion in a virtual meeting held by the PM on Friday, during which he took stock of the coronavirus situation.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour Brings City to Halt; Road And Rail Traffic Badly Hit

Even as the government is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowding at public places is a huge challenge. The Centre should conceptualise a national level policy to prevent public crowding happening in the name of social, political and religious gatherings, CM Thackeray said.

He apprised the PM of the steps being taken in Maharashtra to fight the second wave of the pandemic and added that planning to counter the possible third wave was going on, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

(With inputs from PTI)