Mumbai: All residents of Pune and Mumbai residents between the age group of 18-44 years have to wait some more days to get vaccinated as the process won’t start on May 1 because of the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the city, said an official on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pune civic body, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation also said that the vaccination process won’t begun from May 1. Also Read - Coronavirus in India Highlights of 28 April 2021: Rajasthan CM Isolates Self After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the vaccination process for the new age group will begin only after enough vaccines are made available. In a series of tweets, Bhide wrote, “Vaccination for the new age group will start only after enough vaccines are made available, and not exactly on 1st May.” Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Nearly 900 New COVID Deaths; 66,358 Fresh Cases in 24 Hours

She added, “Please wait till we have adequate vaccine stock and you can get your jab without having to stand in long queues. We will continue to put out more details. Please take care. Wear double masks at vaccination centres.” Also Read - IPL 2021: Zampa, Richardson Stuck in Mumbai After Australia Suspends Flights From India

She also requested senior citizens that they would be deprived of Covid vaccines when the next round of vaccinations begin for the new age group. “Those who have taken their 1st dose are reasonably protected. Even if there is a slight delay in getting their 2nd dose that should not be a major problem. Senior citizens should not get scared because of that, ” added Bhide.

“All senior citizens in Mumbai are kindly requested not to crowd or stand in long queues at vaccination centres. Vaccine is in short supply just for now and so not available at all places in enough quantity. But be rest assured that all 45+ years citizens will eventually get vaccinated,” tweeted Ms Bhide.

“Even when the new drive for 18-44 year age group starts, the centres available now will continue to remain active for 45+ years citizens. BMC will add at least 500 more public and private (centres) for the new drive. So vaccination for 45+ shall not be compromised or slowed down.”

Earlier in the day, the Pune civic body said, “Vaccination for people above 18 years of age is to start from 1st May. However, considering the limited supply of vaccine doses and unless directions from the government are received vaccination cannot be done.”

In view of the alarming surge in new Covid-19 cases in the country, the government at the Centre, allowed opening up of the vaccination drive to include all adults from May 1. The registration for the vaccination drive began on April 28. However, several cities and states including Maharashtra are witnessing shortage of vaccines, following which the state government and the civic body has stated uncertainty over beginning the vaccination drive for the new age group.