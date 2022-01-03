Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive for children from the age of 15-18 years is beginning across the country from today. Currently, only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered in this population category and additional doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be sent to all States and UTs. Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category. School ID or Aadhaar Card is mandatory for vaccination and parents are requested to accompany their children to the centres.Also Read - Covid Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Starts Today, Nearly 6.80 Lakh Teens Registered On CoWIN So Far | Key Points

The civic body in Mumbai has set up dedicated vaccination centres for children in ten jumbo centres. This will ensure a speedy pace of vaccination and a walk-in facility will also be available. Also Read - Covid Vaccination For Teenagers From Today: List of Sites in Gurgaon For 15-18 Age Group

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has listed the 10 jumbo vaccination centres where those in 15-18 age group can get inoculated against COVID-19. The centres are open from 9 am to 5 pm. Also Read - COVID Boosters Raise Vaccine Effectiveness Against Omicron By 88%: UK Studies

Here’s the list of public CVCs administering COVID vaccination for children:

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

Mumbai’s BKC Jumbo vaccination center reopened and the preparations were in full swing on Sunday for COVID-19 vaccination of children falling in the age group of 15-18 years which begins on Monday.

“BKC Covid center has reopened from January 1. Vaccination of children for 15-18 years will start tomorrow. We have started taking international passengers from today,” said Dr. Rajesh Dhere, dean of the vaccination centre. 3208 beds are available here, he added.

#MyBMCVaccinationUpdates Vaccination for kids between ages 15-18 will be available from tomorrow.

“We have made a special arrangement for children so that they feel comfortable. There are separate waiting and observation rooms are available for them,” Dhere said.

“The motivating notes are written on the board so that they feel comfortable talking vaccination,” he said.

Different wards are allocated to every BKC Jumbo center, a minimum of 500 children will be vaccinated in one day, he added.

Talking about the vaccination benefits, Dhere said “If people vaccinated with double doses come into Omicron contact, the fatality rate becomes very negligible in them. Yes, the vaccination is certainly helping us.”