Mumbai: The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and state government-run centres in Mumbai on August 19 and 20 due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

This is for the third consecutive week in August that the civic authority has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses. Earlier, the civic body had halted inoculation on August 12, 13 and 4.

The BMC in a statement said the vaccination drive will resume on August 21, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Thursday night and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

Appealing to citizens to cooperate with the administration, the civic body said people of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, depending on the availability of vaccine stock.