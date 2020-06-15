New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, Maharashtra on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2786 COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths in the past 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: After 3 Straight Spikes of Over 2000, Delhi Now Reports 1,647 New Cases

As per updates from the health department, the total number of cases in the state is now at 110744, including 56049 discharged and 4128 deaths. Also Read - IndiGo Plans to Operate 70% of Pre-COVID Flights by 2020-end

The state on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950. The actual number of people under treatment in the state was 53,017. Also Read - 'CCTVs in COVID Wards, Back-up Canteens in Hospitals': HM Shah's Instructions to Delhi Chief Secretary

As per updates on Sunday, Mumbai accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986.

Of 120 deaths, 69 are from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, seven from Aurangabad, five from Ulhasnagar, four from Thane, three from Solapur, two each from Akola and Osmanabad, one each from Palghar, Vasai Virar and Ratnagiri.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported as many as 950 COVID-19 deaths from Mumbai, which amounts to violation of the ICMR guidelines.

Writing a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “Some 950 deaths due to COVID-19 are still not reported (in Mumbai). It is a very serious matter and risky as well”.

Fadnavis claimed 500 of the 950 deaths that had occurred in various hospitals in Mumbai were not even referred to the death audit committee.

“451 deaths have been termed as non-COVID deaths by the death audit committee. However, as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), all these deaths had occurred due to COVID-19,” Fadnavis alleged.