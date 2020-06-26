Maharashtra Latest News: Maharashtra registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases — highest in one day so far — on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths. Also Read - 2 Lakh PPE, 7 Lakh Masks: What Indian Railways Did Apart From Running Special Trains

Maharashtra's total tally is now more than these 10 countries

1. Bangladesh: 1.3 Lakh

2. South Africa: 1.18 lakh

3. Canada: 1.02 Lakh

4. Qatar: 92,000

5. China: 83,000

6. Colombia: 80,000

7. Sweden: 65,000

8. Egypt: 61,000

9. Belgium: 61,000

10. Belarus: 60,700

About 2,362 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department statement said.

The spike of 5,024 overtook Thursday’s figure of 4,841 new cases.

Out of 175 COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, 91 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours while other fatalities had taken place earlier, the statement said.

The recovery rate in the state is 52.25 per cent and case fatality rate is 4.65 per cent.

So far 8,71,875 people have been tested for the virus in the state and there are 65,844 active cases.

