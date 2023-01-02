Pune on ALERT After 3 People Test Positive For COVID-19 at Airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation last week issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving on international flights, ahead of the RT-PCR negative test report being made compulsory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand.

New Delhi: Amid the scare of the fourth COVID wave in the country, health authorities in Pune are on alert as three people have tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer with the Maharashtra state health department, asserted that six people have tested positive out of which three are from Pune. This came as Covid-19 checking at the airport increased between December 24 and January 1.

“Out of these six RT-PCR positive patients to date, three are from Pune, two from Navi Mumbai and one from Goa so far. At least 1,36,447 international patients arrived at the airport so far, of which 2,895 passengers have undergone RT-PCR tests. And six out of them have tested positive,” Hindustan Times quoted Dr Awate as saying.

From January 1, 2023, a pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report has been made mandatory for passengers coming on all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Airlines are directed to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the Air Suvidha portal, the ministry said in a communication.

“Air Suvidha portal self-declaration has been made operational for passengers travelling in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, with a provision to allow these international travellers arriving in India to upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form,” it added.