COVID Cases in Mumbai Sees 32% Jump in Last 3 Days. BMC On Alert

Covid cases in Mumbai sees sudden rise. Mumbai's active cases tally saw a 32% jump in the past three days, however, the number of daily infections remains under 10.

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in China, Mumbai is also witnessing a sudden rise in coronavirus infections. If reports are to be believed, Mumbai’s active cases tally saw a 32% jump in the past three days, however, the number of daily infections remains under 10.

Last week, the city had 37 active cases, but now the count has reached nearly 50. The spike comes as countries like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a subvariant of Omicron.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there is no need to panic as it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities. In a statement, the civic body said that it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.

“These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining a sufficient stock of medicines,” it said.

Furthermore, it added,“There are more than 2,100 beds ready in government and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients can be treated immediately. These include 1,049 ventilator beds and 579 ICU beds. There are 3,245 doctors, 5,784 nurses and nearly 200 ambulances as well.”