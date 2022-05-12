Covid Fourth Wave: As covid cases in Maharashtra witnessed a slight jump, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Thursday said that there is no scenario of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the state anytime soon. “The rate of rise in number of cases is low. If there are 125-150 cases (daily) in Maharashtra, and that too in certain pockets like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik… then you can see there is cluster concentration in these two to four districts. That does not mean there is a panicky situation and that the fourth wave is imminent… that is not the case,” Tope said according to a Mint report.Also Read - 11 Students At A Residential School in Jharkhand Test Covid Positive

"But we are keeping a tab on the daily cases. In case the infections continue to rise, we will take steps as per the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines," he added.

No 4th Wave of Covid-19 as Indians Have Developed Immunity: IIT Kanpur Research

Prof Maninder Agarwal, from IIT Kanpur (IIT-K) who has developed the Sutra mathematical model to predict the trajectory of the Covid pandemic with great accuracy, has now said that there may be no fourth wave in India.

He gave two ‘major’ reasons for his prediction.

Natural Immunity: The first reason is the level of natural immunity in the country. Natural immunity is defined as the immunity acquired by a previous infection. “As per the SUTRA model for India, over 90 per cent of India’s population has acquired natural immunity. This is also validated by data from ICMR surveys that have consistently found the actual number of infected people to be more than 30 times the reported numbers”, Agarwal said.

No New Mutant: Until now, genome sequencing has not shown any significantly new mutant even in NCR. Only variants belonging to the lineage of Omicron, referred to as BA. 2, BA. 2. 9, BA. 2. 10, and BA. 2. 12, have been detected. This means that immunity acquired against Omicron will continue to hold against all these variants. With more than 90 per cent people in India already immune against Omicron,one does not expect any significant fourth wave.

Then, Why COVID Cases Are Increasing?

The reason for the increase in number of Covid cases, according to Agarwal, is that all restrictions have all been lifted, and the new variants of Omicron are slightly more infectious. Both result in faster spread of the virus among the non-immune population, thereby increasing numbers. This increase is not likely to be substantial though.