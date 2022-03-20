New Delhi: At a time when China, South Korea and a few other countries are witnessing a massive surge in Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope hinted at the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid, sparking fresh concerns in various quarters.Also Read - Corona Cases Back on Rise: China Reports First COVID Death in More Than a Year; Fauci Warns of Lockdown in US

Besides, a top health official also warned that the situation, which is comfortable now across the state, may change 'dramatically' over the next few weeks owing to the emergence of a new variant of the Coronavirus. "Almost all restrictions have been relaxed in the state, some new variants are suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries", Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas said.

He also issued a precautionary notice to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and others asking them to be alert. "Covid cases are now steadily rising in different parts of the world, including China and Europe with a weekly growth of 8-10 per cent and more than 11 million per week. Though at present we are quite comfortable with only around 2,000 'active' Covid cases, but situation may change dramatically over the next few weeks", he asserted.

Furthermore, he reiterated the need to prevent crowding, wearing masks, alertness in identifying clusters of SARI and ILI cases and increasing their surveillance, besides to catching up on vaccination as the state is below the national average.

Corona Cases Back on Rise | Key Points