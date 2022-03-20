New Delhi: At a time when China, South Korea and a few other countries are witnessing a massive surge in Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope hinted at the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid, sparking fresh concerns in various quarters.Also Read - Corona Cases Back on Rise: China Reports First COVID Death in More Than a Year; Fauci Warns of Lockdown in US
Besides, a top health official also warned that the situation, which is comfortable now across the state, may change ‘dramatically’ over the next few weeks owing to the emergence of a new variant of the Coronavirus. “Almost all restrictions have been relaxed in the state, some new variants are suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries”, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas said. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Below 100 COVID-19 Cases First Time Since Beginning of Pandemic
He also issued a precautionary notice to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and others asking them to be alert. “Covid cases are now steadily rising in different parts of the world, including China and Europe with a weekly growth of 8-10 per cent and more than 11 million per week. Though at present we are quite comfortable with only around 2,000 ‘active’ Covid cases, but situation may change dramatically over the next few weeks”, he asserted. Also Read - Will COVID 4th Wave Hit India? Eminent Virologist Says Probability Low But Need to be Vigilant
Furthermore, he reiterated the need to prevent crowding, wearing masks, alertness in identifying clusters of SARI and ILI cases and increasing their surveillance, besides to catching up on vaccination as the state is below the national average.
Corona Cases Back on Rise | Key Points
- Meanwhile, China is battling its worst outbreak in two years driven by a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant. Yesterday, China’s health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first since January 2021.
- Both the fatalities were reported in Jilin province in elderly patients and were the result of their underlying conditions, Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, told a news briefing on Saturday.Hong Kong, which is facing its worst surge of the pandemic, recorded 16,583 new cases Saturday.
- The city’s total coronavirus infections exceeded 1 million on Friday, and its number of deaths has already surpassed mainland China’s.
- Health authorities in South Korea have raised concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant amid the government’s move to shift away from rigorous social distancing.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, has warned that US could face additional lockdown measures if the new BA.2 subvariant increases the rate of infections among Americans.
- Eminent virologist and former professor, CMC Vellore Dr T Jacob John, on the other hand, claimed the probability of COVID 4th wave is extremely low but all need to be vigilant.
- “I do not understand how fear needs to be inculcated in human beings and for what purposes. So I don’t believe in predicting a wave based on mathematical modelling. I told you about the problems of mathematical modelling that computers had with type two polio vaccines. Mathematical modelling is good if all the elements that go into the mathematical modelling are good. So, there is no need to be fearful of the wave”, Dr John told ANI.