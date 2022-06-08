Mumbai: In a worrying trend, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 new Covid-19 cases — the highest in nearly four months. Mumbai, alone registered 1,765 patients. To recall, the state, on Tuesday had recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases 81 per cent more than the previous day. Of this, 1,242 were detected in Mumbai, almost double the Monday’s count. Maharashtra also reported one case of B.A.5 variant on Tuesday.Also Read - DGCA Issues Fresh Guidelines For Air Passengers, Makes Face Mask Mandatory at Airports, Inside Flights

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,036 infections while Mumbai had reported 676 cases. It may be noted that generally fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are carried out during weekends. On Tuesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,96,114, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

India's cumulative Covid numbers also witnessed an upward trend on Wednesday, with the country recording 5,233 new cases over the last 24 hours. With this, active cases rose to 28,857. Daily coronavirus infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,90,282.

What Maharashtra Govt Had Said Earlier on Covid Situation

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last week warned that if Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the government will have to consider imposing restrictions again. “If Covid-19 cases continue to increase rapidly, the state government will have to reconsider imposing some guidelines,” Pawar told mediapersons in Pune. “Any change in guidelines or new restrictions will be considered only after adequate consultation is held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Cabinet,” he added.