Mumbai: After reporting fewer COVID cases for months, Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases for the past few days, with Mumbai logging the most number of cases. The state reported 1,036 new cases on Monday and had crossed the 1,000-cases mark in the weekly average of new cases on Sunday. Out of the 1,036 fresh COVID cases, Mumbai city witnessed the highest 676 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before.Also Read - Covid Fear Returns In Karnataka As State Sees Spike In Cases Yet Again; Is 4th Wave Here? What We Know So Far

Even though the state’s health department said the case ‘severity is low and therefore it is not a major cause of concern’, the caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866. There are 7,429 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, including 5,238 in Mumbai and 1,172 in neighbouring Thane. Out of 35 districts, six districts, namely, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Gondia and Jalna have zero active cases. Also Read - Covid Cases Surge In Tamil Nadu; 12 Test Positive For Omicron Sub-Variants

The highest 933 new cases were reported from Mumbai circle that includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2). Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

Maharashtra’s positivity rate is at 0.064 per cent. Presently, recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Positive cases 78,94,233; fresh cases 1,036; death toll 1,47,866; total recoveries 77,38,938; active cases 7,429; total tests 8,10,77,258.

COVID Review Meet

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government held high-level a meeting on Monday to review what is now a sustained increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. Following a meeting of the state cabinet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “Most of the infections [in the state] are from the BA.4 and BA.5 strains [of the Omicron variant], which are highly transmissible.”

“Hospital admissions are very low. As per the data, only 1% of the positive cases are admitted to hospitals in the state. So, severity is low and therefore it is not a major cause of concern,” Tope said.

In view of the rising graph of infections, Tope has also appealed to people to wear masks, though using them is not mandatory. “The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing,” Tope had tweeted.

Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. Gaikwad said students in grades 1 and 2 have never been to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years. Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation), the minister said. School-going students have been impacted due to the COVID-19 curbs in the last two years.