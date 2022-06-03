Mumbai COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: Amid alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Friday directed civic officials to conduct mass testing in residential buildings where infections have been found recently.Also Read - Covid Fourth Wave: BMC Commissioner Orders Mass-Testing in Mumbai Housing Societies Reporting Cases

Iqbal Chahal has directed the officials saying the number of daily COVID-19 tests should be increased to over 30,000 from the current 8,000 tests, as the rate of infection has reached 8 per cent which is a warning sign. Also Read - Covid Cases Rise Again: Centre Tells 5 States to Monitor Situation; Maharashtra Asks Officials to Increase Testing

Possible COVID Fourth Wave in Mumbai

In a video conference, Iqbal Chahal further said the experts from IIT Kanpur have predicted that a fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit in July, and their warning must be taken seriously, because their predictions about previous waves had been true. “Given the recent increase in cases, the possibility of a fourth wave cannot be ruled out,” he said. Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

Taking into account the possibility of a fourth wave and waterborne diseases as the monsoon season is set to begin, the concerned offices and the departments have been asked to be prepared.

Chahal also asked civic officials to ensure that medical laboratories do not give COVID-19 reports directly to any patient.

Record cases in Mumbai

On Friday, Mumbai reported 763 COVID cases, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above 700, taking the infection caseload here to 10,68,008, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,567.

The 763 cases have been detected from 9,896 tests, which puts the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 7.7 per cent.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the growth rate in cases between May 27 and June 2 was 0.043 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 1,576 days.