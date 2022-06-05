Mumbai: As coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in Maharashtra, state minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday urged everyone to wear mask and said there was “no need to panic”. Thackeray also requested the public to receive booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Covid Positive: 'Covid Se Raha Nahi Gaya'

“There is no need to panic; fatalities are not increasing. I appeal to the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID19 vaccine,” Aaditya Thackeray was quoted as saying in a report by Times Now.

Devendra Fadnavis, Shah Rukh Khan test COVID positive

Aaditya Thackeray’s remarks came on a day when senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that he has tested COVID positive and is in home isolation.

Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.

On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, “I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation. Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had also tested positive for COVID, sources were quoted as saying by CNN News 18.

Maharashtra COVID cases surge: What do we know so far

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the state is mainly noticeable in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Thane and parts of Raigad district, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had said in an announcement on Saturday. Mumbai on Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus infections, an increase from 763 cases added a day before. The city had recorded 846 cases on February 4, after which the cases declined. But the numbers began to increase in the last few days.

Amid confusion over the Maharashtra government’s latest communication on the use of masks, Tope said it was only an appeal and masks have not been made mandatory in the state. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Tope said, Although the letter by the health ministry says the use of masks is a must, it is in fact an appeal to people to wear masks. No action will be taken against those who don’t wear them.

The Union health ministry had also sent an advisory to the state a few days ago regarding the increase in cases, Tope said.

The state task force on COVID-19 which met two days ago in Mumbai decided to appeal to people to wear masks more frequently to minimise the chances of contracting the infection. The state government will observe the situation for the next 15 days, he said.

Though the cases are on the rise, hospitalisations are still very low, indicating that infections are very mild, he said.

Maharashtra health department on Friday issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools.

The state government has also asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to accelerate testing and vaccination. The authorities should monitor whether people are wearing masks at designated places, Tope said.