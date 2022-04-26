New Delhi: Amid concerns of a fourth COVID wave, Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed the biggest jump in coronavirus cases in nearly two months. Mumbai recorded 102 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,59,433, according to the data released by the city’s health department. With 102 new COVID cases in Mumbai, the city saw highest jump in the infection cases since February 27.Also Read - 32 More Test COVID Positive at IIT Madras, Total Cases Rise to 111
The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported. Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in Mumbai. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 COVID cases. On February 27 this year, Mumbai had logged 103 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported. Meanwhile, Maharashtra logged 153 fresh COVID cases and four fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department stated. Meanwhile, 153 COVID patients recovered from the disease. The active COVID cases in Maharashtra stood at 943.
COVID cases surge in Mumbai – Top Points
- With the sharp rise in cases, the daily positivity rate in Mumbai has jumped over 0.010 per cent after a long gap and reached 0.014 per cent from 0.008 per cent on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the bulletin.
- Mumbai is now left with 549 active cases after it reported 57 more cases in the last 24 hours compared to the previous day.
- In the last 24 hours, 7,240 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,68,58,277.
- Out of 102 new COVID cases, 99 patients are asymptomatic. Only three patients were admitted in hospitals, but none of them are on the oxygen support, the bulletin said. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent.
- With 85 more patients discharged after treatment, the number of COVID-19 recoveries so far in Mumbai jumped to 10,39,322, it said.
- The case doubling rate in the city is 9,515 days, while the overall growth rate for the period between April 19 to April 25 was 0.007 per cent, as per the bulletin.
- Currently, only 19 of the total 26,044 hospital beds remain occupied in the city. Mumbai has been free of any sealed buildings and COVID-19 containment zones for a long time.
- On January 7 this year, Mumbai reported the highest 20,971 cases during the third wave. Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, 2021, and the highest fatalities at 90 on last May 1.