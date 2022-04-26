New Delhi: Amid concerns of a fourth COVID wave, Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed the biggest jump in coronavirus cases in nearly two months. Mumbai recorded 102 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,59,433, according to the data released by the city’s health department. With 102 new COVID cases in Mumbai, the city saw highest jump in the infection cases since February 27.Also Read - 32 More Test COVID Positive at IIT Madras, Total Cases Rise to 111

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported. Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in Mumbai. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 COVID cases. On February 27 this year, Mumbai had logged 103 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported. Meanwhile, Maharashtra logged 153 fresh COVID cases and four fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department stated. Meanwhile, 153 COVID patients recovered from the disease. The active COVID cases in Maharashtra stood at 943.

COVID cases surge in Mumbai – Top Points