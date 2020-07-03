New Delhi: In yet another record-breaking single-day spike, Maharashtra on Friday registered a new high of 6,364 – up from Thursday’s 6,330. It recorded 198 deaths for the second time in three days, health officials said. The total cases in the state have zoomed to 1,92,990 while the death toll climbed to 8,376 – both the highest in the country. Also Read - Soft Copies, 6 Feet Distance, Sanitisers: New Rules For Parliamentary Panel Meets

The recovery rate in the state improved marginally from to 54.24 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 4.34 percent.

Friday's figures work out to roughly one death recorded every 7 minutes and a staggering 265 new cases notched every hour.

July has started with three-digit highs of deaths and over 5,000 cases daily, causing major concerns among health officials.

The Health Department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 79,911 are active case.

On the positive side, 3,515 fully cured patients returned home on Friday – taking the number of those discharged to 104,687.

Of Friday’s fatalities, Mumbai alone notched 73 deaths – pulling up the city death toll to 4,762, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,338 cases to 82,074.

There were also 50 deaths in Thane, 19 in Pune, 15 in Solapur, six each in Palghar, Aurangabad and Jalgaon, five in Jalna, four in Raigad, three in Akola, two each in Dhule and Amravati, and one each in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Latur and Gondiya. Two deceased were from other states.

The MMR (Thane division) continues to see deaths and cases continue to pile up, with a total of 6,060 Covid-19 fatalities and a whopping 4,379 new patients pushing up the number of positive cases to 137,783.

(With agency inputs)