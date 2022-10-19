Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported eighteen cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron in first fortnight of October, the state health department said on Wednesday. To recall, the Mumbai civil body had earlier issued an advisory urging citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season. BMC, in its statement, said the festival season is a “critical period” as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-19 safe behaviour during festivals due to large gatherings, events, fairs.Also Read - This State Prohibits Selling of Firecrackers Without Permission | Details Here

Commenting on the current Covid situation, Maharashtra Health Department Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the state has reported the XBB variant, which is a new variant having a "growth advantage" over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property.

MUMBAI CIVIC BODY ISSUES ADVISORY:

In the COVID advisory, the BMC asked citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not done so till now. The BMC also asked all to get booster dose, and wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID protocols. The BMC said the festival season is a critical period as there can be a tendency to ignore COVID protocols during festivals due to large gatherings. The BMC advised citizens to get themselves tested immediately if they develop symptoms of the respiratory infection. The BMC also asked the people to avoid close contact with symptomatic coronavirus patients. The BMC asked them to wash hands frequently, maintain good ventilation indoors, wear face masks at crowded places, cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue paper while sneezing and coughing. The BMC said people having difficulty in breathing, immunocompromised patients and those who have recently visited countries where the coronavirus infection is prevalent, should seek immediate medical advice.

THIS IS WHAT Dr. NARESH TREHAN OF MEDANTA HOSPITAL HAS TO SAY On NEW VARIANT:

"COVID viruses will go through many mutations. Historically, every time the virus goes through a mutation, it will get a little weaker as we have seen with Omicron. New variants will be even more effective and will spread," Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital said.