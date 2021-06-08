Mumbai: As coronavirus cases are going down day-by-day, epidemiologists have some good news and a warning for the state. The epidemiologists are of opinion that the second wave of coronavirus will take another week in Maharashtra to come down substantially. At present, the maximum number of cases are being reported from rural areas and tier-two towns. Speaking to News 18, Pradip Awate, an epidemiologist with the Maharashtra government, said that these are places with a lower density of population. So, the virus is unlikely to spread very rapidly after this. Also Read - Green Days Ahead? World Bank Projects India's Economy to Grow at 8.3% in 2021, 7.5% in 2022

He said that the state has reached a plateau stage and the impact of the second wave is certainly coming down. Saying that the virus cycle in the urban areas is complete, he added the rural areas are showing the maximum number of cases and the the density of population is lower in rural areas, so cases are expected to come down in a week. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: BS Yediyurappa Govt Grants Rs 2000 Each Subsidy For Registered Street Vendors Affected By Covid Restrictions

The statement from the expert comes as the state is logging its lowest single-day tally in nearly two months on Monday, and having broken several pandemic records including from the first wave since March. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,891 fresh cases. The state’s recovery rate has also shot up to 95.35 per cent. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Over 28 Elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Test COVID Positive

Earlier, cities such as Mumbai, Pune were a point of concern because of a record number of infections. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 682 cases, Pune (city) had only 362.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 10,891 fresh coronavirus cases and 295 deaths and added 407 previously unreported fatalities, while 16,577 patients recovered from the infection.

With the new additions in infections and fatalities, Maharashtra’s caseload rose to 58,52,891, while the death toll increased to 1,01,172.

Out of 295 deaths, 208 occurred in the last 48 hours and 87 in the last week. As part of a reconciliation exercise, the health department added 407 deaths, which occurred before the last week, into its cumulative figure, which means the fatality count increased by 702 on Tuesday.

Mumbai reported 682 fresh cases and seven deaths, taking the infection count to 7,12,055 and the toll to 15,006, the department said.