Mumbai: Citing the prediction of experts, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the COVID third wave is likely to hit the state by the first week of November. He also added that over 60 lakh people are likely to be affected in the third wave. He said that over 20 lakh were infected in the first wave and 40 lakh in the second wave.

Giving further details, the minister said that the third wave is likely to come in the first week of November with festivals such Dasara and Diwali being held in October. Talking about the preparation for the third wave, the minister said that the state has increased the oxygen capacity to 2000 MT.

He also added that he has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to write to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the possibility of third wave and all possible help from the Centre. He said he will also meet the health minister personally.

Saying that the state needs to vaccinate more people, Rajesh Tope said the state is getting almost 1.2 crore doses per month.

He said that the Centre has assured to provide get 1.7 crore doses next month to Maharashtra. “If that happens, then the state can vaccinate over 15 lakh on a daily basis,” he said.

Talking about the preparation, Rajesh Tope said that the state has directed district collectors and local authorities that vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff must be completed by 5th September.

“We are recruiting 1200 doctors. By September end, we will recruit 7,000 more health staff. We are increasing the production of oxygen and the number of hospital beds. We’ve purchased 1000 new ambulances,” he added.