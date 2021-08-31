Mumbai: After a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the restrictions were relaxed in Mumbai allowing people to visit public places and travel in local trains on the condition of mandatory two-doses of vaccination. However, nearly after two-three weeks after the reopening of the city, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC on Tuesday warned that Covid figures in city were rising once again. “COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1%. Figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases. We’ve increased testing. Many areas have been opened. Only fully vaccinated people and essential service workers are allowed on local trains,” Kakani told news agency ANI.Also Read - Explained: What Happens When COVID Vaccines Enter The Body?

Commenting on the third wave, Kakani said, “It would be hasty to say that this is the start of third wave, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already made preparations for admission, management and treatment of patients.” He further informed that the BMC has prepared 1 lakh beds in 4 categories in wake of the impending third wave. “We’ve also modified oxygen supply system,” Kakani was quoted as saying. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Protection Wanes Within 6 Months: Study

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday had said that sealing of buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly enforced again as Covid cases are seeing a slight spike in the city. According to this rule, no one is allowed to enter the sealed buildings. Also, anyone inside the building is also barred from leaving. Workers and drivers coming for various works in such buildings will also be barred during the period. “Given our previous experience in this regard, we need to be very vigilant about the implementation of Covid preventive measures,” Chahal added. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines, Deploys Cops at Entrance of Sealed Buildings to Contain COVID Spread

Meanwhile, the city on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to touch 15,976, a civic official said. The discharge of 310 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,22,349, which is 97 per cent of the overall tally, he said. The official said the metropolis has added 8,824 cases and 156 deaths to its tally and toll, respectively, in the month of August.

(With inputs from agencies)