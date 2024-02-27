Home

CPCB Issues Guidelines For Marriage Lawns, Hotels, Banquets, Others In Pune; Check Details Here

The Central Pollution Control Board has recently released fresh standards for handling pollution specially in public spaces. This policy shift tackles the global environmental pollution concerns head-on by putting a spotlight on places like event halls, clubhouses, as well as hotels and restaurants.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recently released guidelines aimed at controlling pollution at various public places such as halls, clubhouses, hotels, motels, and restaurants. This move comes in response to the increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and the need for stricter regulations to mitigate its impact.

According to a public notice accessed by Pune Pulse, the CPCB has introduced a detailed “Mechanism/Guidelines for Control of Pollution and Enforcement of Environment Norms at Individual Establishments and the Marriage Halls/Lawns/Club Houses and the Area/Cluster of Restaurants/Hotels/Motels/Banquets.” These guidelines outline specific steps and protocols that establishments need to follow to ensure compliance with environmental norms and regulations.

Guidelines For Marriage Lawns, Hotels, Banquets, Others

All Individual units to provide necessary facilities for control of air, water & noise pollution, solid waste management. All Individual units to take necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.· All Individual units shall obtain Consent to Establish/Operate under Air/Water Act from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. All Individual units shall obtain permission from concerned Authorities in accordance with provisions of Noise Rules. All Individual units shall obtain permission for Ground Water Extraction from concerned Authorities, if required. All Individual units shall obtain Building Plan Approval and Fire Safety Certificate/NOC from concerned Authorities. · All concerned Local Authorities to ensure provision of adequate common facilities for water pollution, solid waste management, parking etc. All Individual Establishments and Marriage Halls/Lawns/Club Houses and the Area/Cluster of Restaurants/Hotels/Motels/Banquets shall comply with the Guidelines issued by the CPCB, which is available on website (https://cpcb.nic.in).

