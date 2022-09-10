Mumbai: Have you watched popular Hollywood thriller movie ‘taken’? If yes, you must remember how actor Liam Neeson, who plays a distraught father after his daughter is kidnapped, goes on to bring her home. In a similar tale of bravery and father’s love, a daily-wage labourer rescued his 12-year-old daughter who was allegedly kidnapped from near her house in suburban Bandra in Mumbai and taken to Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Saturday.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Prabhadevi Area of Mumbai, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The accused identified as Shahid Khan (24) was employed in a garment manufacturing unit in Bandra and the victim's family lived in the same locality, an official said. The accused had allegedly asked the girl to accompany him for some shopping on September 4, but instead took her to Kurla, from where he boarded a bus to Surat with her and later reached Delhi by train, he said. The girl had given some excuse to her mother before stepping out of the house, and when she did not return, her parents lodged a police complaint and a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

The girl's father, who is a daily-wage labourer, enquired with neighbours and people in the locality and zeroed in on the accused with the help of the police, quite similar to Liam Neeson's character in the film 'Taken'. After finding out that he hailed from Aitroli village near Aligarh, the victim's father contacted the family of the accused and managed to rescue her with the help of local police and villagers, he added.

Rape alleged, victim’s statement awaited

“My daughter said the accused had raped her in an inebriated state in the bus to Surat,” the girl’s father claimed, demanding that an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) be registered. An FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) has been registered and more sections will be added once the victim’s statement is recorded, an official from Nirmal Nagar police station said.

(Based on inputs from PTI)