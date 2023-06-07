Home

Curfew Imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur After Protest Turns Violent

After an alleged ‘WhatsApp status’ by three youngsters went viral, there was stone pelting by a few people and police have filed an FIR against them.

Visuals from the clash site in Kolhapur shared on social media showed scores of people gathered on the streets. Local police imposed curfew after the protest turned violent in the area.

Mumbai: A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday after a violent clash broke out between two groups. The incident was reported when a huge number of people gathered on the streets in protest over clashes that broke out as a result of a ‘WhatsApp status’ put up by three youngsters yesterday. To bring the situation under control, police resorted to lathicharge and dispersed the crowd.

Clash breaks out between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/JmZxHPOKpi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

Responding to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it is the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order in the state and he also urged people to maintain peace and calm. “Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

#WATCH | It's the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Kolhapur incident pic.twitter.com/bzGBKXjkqT — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

In the meantime, Kolhapur Collector Rahul Rekhawar also urged people not to believe the rumours and to go with only official government statements.

Giving details, Guardian Minister Dipak Kesarkar said action has been taken against those who had used Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message.

