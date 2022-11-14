Customs Biggest 1-Day Catch As Mumbai Airport Seizes 61kg Gold Worth Rs 32Cr | FM Sitharaman Reacts

According to the official, this is the highest seizure in a single day in the history of the customs at the Mumbai airport.

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: In the biggest one-day catch the customs officials on Saturday seized 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. At least seven travellers, five men, and two women were arrested in the seizures that were made on Friday, an official said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Appreciates Mumbai Customs For Their Alertness

“Your timely action has borne a stunning outcome. Well done,” she said in a tweet.

How The Operation Unfolded

In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying 1 kg gold bars, which were concealed in specially-designed belts with multiple pockets. Officials recovered 53 kg of UAE-made gold bars, worth Rs 28.17 crore, from the belts that the passengers had worn around their torsos. The belts were handed over to the travellers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during the transit time, the official said.

The gold was ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travellers had worn, the official said.